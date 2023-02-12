MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Temple 86-77 on Sunday.

Williams added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (19-6, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis added 21 points and four steals. Elijah McCadden recorded 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

The Owls (14-12, 8-5) were led in scoring by Khalif Battle, who finished with 25 points. Hysier Miller added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals and Zach Hicks finished with 12 points.

Memphis took the lead with 11:07 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Williams led his team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-33 at the break. Davis’ 17-point second half helped Memphis close out the nine-point victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.