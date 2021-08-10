Williams sisters, Kenin withdraw from Cincinnati tournament

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sofia Kenin on Tuesday withdrew from the upcoming Western & Southern Open.

Kenin and Serena Williams are hampered by injuries. The reason for Venus Williams’ withdrawal was not disclosed.

They join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as high-profile stars who’ve withdrawn from the Cincinnati event, which starts Saturday.

Serena Williams has not competed at any tournament since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon after injuring her right leg on June 29.

Serena Williams said she hopes to be back on the court ”very soon.” Kenin, a 2019 semifinalist in Cincinnati, said she is rehabbing a foot injury and hoping to be able to play in the U.S. Open later this month.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51