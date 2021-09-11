Willis accounts for 3 TDs, leads Liberty over Troy 21-13

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (AP)Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Liberty to a 21-13 victory over Troy on Saturday night.

Willis was 13-of-18 passing for 154 yards and added 93 yards rushing on 20 carries. He threw a 32-yard touchdown strike to Demario Douglasin the first quarter, and then floated a 2-yard TD pass to tight end Jerome Jackso n in the second. Willis sprinted to the right end zone pylon for a 4-yard touchdown that capped a 90-yard drive with 12:22 remaining.

Storey Jackson sacked Taylor Powell on a third-and-goal, but Powell connected with Deyunkrea Lewis for an 11-yard touchdown pass to pull Troy (1-1) to 21-13 with 1:14 to play.

Benjamin Alexander recovered the ensuing onside kick for Liberty (2-0).

B.J. Smith had a 5-yard touchdown run for the Trojans in the first quarter. Powell completed 18 of 25 passes for 211 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51