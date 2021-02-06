Willis leads Incarnate Word over Texas A&M-CC 58-53

MILAN (AP)Zlatan Ibrahimović took his tally to more than 500 club goals as he scored twice to help AC Milan beat Crotone 4-0 and move back top of the Serie A standings on Sunday.

Ibrahimović fired Milan ahead in the 30th minute with his 500th club goal and extended that tally in the second half. Ante Rebić scored two goals in less than a minute shortly after.