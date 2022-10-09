LOS ANGELES (AP)Teal Bunbury scored in the 53rd minute and Joe Willis made it stand up with a career-high 14 saves as Nashville SC edged Los Angeles FC 1-0 in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Both teams entered play having already earned playoff spots. LAFC had already clinched its second Supporter’s Shield in its five seasons in the league. MLS original D.C. United (1997, 1999) is the only other team to win the Shield twice in its first five seasons.

Bunbury’s goal was his fifth this season. Nashville finished 4-1-3 in its last eight road matches.

Maxime Crepeau finished with one save for LAFC. Crepeau set the MLS record with 16 saves while he was a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 3-1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes in 2019.

Hany Mukhtar, the front-runner for MVP, did not score, but his 23 goals earned him the Golden Boot Award. He also had 11 assists.



