Wilson leads New Mexico past Houston Baptist 27-17 in opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Terry Wilson Jr. completed 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns and New Mexico, playing its first home game in 642 days, made a winner of second-year head coach Danny Gonzales in his home debut with a 27-17 nonconference victory over Houston Baptist on Thursday night.

Wilson tossed a pair of first-quarter TDs – connecting with Kyle Jarvis from 11 yards out and Trace Buckler for a 4-yarder and a 14-0 Lobos’ lead. Tyson Thompson put the Huskies on the scoreboard with a 44-yard punt return TD and Gino Garcia added a 45-yard field goal to pull HBU within 14-10 with 4:27 remaining in the half. Wilson answered with a 47-yard scoring strike to Keyonta Lanier to put the Lobos up 21-10 at halftime.

Andrew Shelley kicked a pair of field goals to account for New Mexico’s second-half offense.

Blaise Bentsen completed 27 of 47 passes for 196 yards and a score with two interceptions for Houston Baptist, an FCS school. Charles King had seven catches for 64 yards and a score. It was the first meeting between the schools.

