Wilson lifts Texas-Arlington past D-III Howard Payne 95-46

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Shemar Wilson came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Texas-Arlington to a 95-46 win over Division III-level Howard Payne on Wednesday night.

Brandyn Talbot had 13 points for Texas-Arlington (4-7). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu added 12 points. Patrick Mwamba had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Texas-Arlington dominated the first half and led 59-14 at the break.

Jerren Godfrey had 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Fredrick Watts added six rebounds. Jaylan Ballou had six assists.

