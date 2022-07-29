INDIANAPOLIS (AP)A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum each scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces handed the Indiana Fever their club-record 13th straight loss, 93-72 on Friday night to open a two-game series.

The teams will meet again in Indiana on Sunday.

Wilson was 10 of 15 from the field and had six rebounds, three assists and three steals to help Las Vegas improve to 21-8. Plum was 8 of 11, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Jackie Young added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Queen Egbo led Indiana (5-26) with 13 points. Kelsey Mitchell and Destanni Henderson each had 12. The Fever haven’t won since June 19 against Chicago.

Wilson had 18 points in the first half, helping the Aces turn a seven-point, first-quarter advantage into a 54-37 lead.

