WIMBLEDON, England (AP)A GLANCE BACK AT SUNDAY

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title overall by beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Centre Court. Djokovic is one shy of Roger Federer’s record eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles and also one shy of Rafael Nadal’s record 22 Grand Slam singles titles. The top-seeded Serb may have to wait almost a year for another major tournament because he may not be allowed into the United States as an unvaccinated foreigner. He could also be forced to skip the Australian Open after he was deported from that country this year because of its strict vaccination protocols. Kyrgios is a 27-year-old Australian who was playing in a Grand Slam singles final for the first time.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s Singles Final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles Final: No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat No. 1 Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4.

Boys’ Singles Final: No. 3 Mili Poljicak beat Michael Zheng 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).

STAT OF THE DAY

21 – Number of Grand Slam singles titles for Djokovic, one behind record-holder Rafael Nadal and one more than Roger Federer.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”I’ve said it many times, this tournament is extra special for me because it has been the first tournament that I’ve ever watched as a kid that got me to start playing tennis.” – Djokovic speaking about Wimbledon.

