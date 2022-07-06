WIMBLEDON, England (AP)The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

—

3 p.m.

Elena Rybakina became the first woman from Kazakhstan to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament by beating Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Wimbledon.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina dropped her first set of the grass-court tournament but broke her Australian opponent early in the second and third sets.

Rybakina hit 15 aces against Tomljanovic on No. 1 Court and will next face 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep for a spot in the final.

—

2:40 p.m.

Simona Halep advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, the last American in the draw.

The 2019 Wimbledon champion extended her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches.

The 16th-seeded Halep hasn’t dropped a set en route to the final four.

She will next face either 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina or unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the final.

The 30-year-old Romanian wasn’t able to defend her 2019 title last year – after the 2020 edition was canceled – because of a calf injury.

Anisimova was 17 years old when she beat Halep in the 2019 French Open quarterfinals – spoiling Halep’s title defense.

—

11:30 a.m.

Two former champions will be on Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Simona Halep, the 2019 champion at the All England Club, will be up first against Amanda Anisimova. Two-time champion Rafael Nadal will follow against Taylor Fritz.

Both Anisimova and Fritz are Americans and will be trying to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

On No. 1 Court, Ajla Tomljanovic will face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina before Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the later match.

—

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports