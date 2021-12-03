Wingett carries S. Dakota St. over Minnesota-Morris 112-47

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)David Wingett had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift South Dakota State to a 112-47 win over Minnesota-Morris on Friday night.

Zeke Mayo had 14 points for South Dakota State (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Matt Dentlinger added 11 points. Matt Mims had 11 points.

South Dakota State is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 112 points were a season best for South Dakota State, which also registered a season-high 28 assists, justifying their fourth-ranked scoring offense (91 points per game). Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Dillon Haider had 14 points for the Cougars. Kenneth Riley added 12 points.

