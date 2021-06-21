Wings back on track, set to face Sun

What a difference two days made for Marina Mabrey and the Dallas Wings.

After a lackluster scoreless performance on Thursday in an 85-73 home loss to the Minnesota Lynx, Mabrey delivered a career-high 28 points to help the team bounce back with an emphatic 95-77 victory over the Lynx on Saturday.

Mabrey will look to take her newfound momentum into a matchup with the slumping Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

“I’ve put in way too much work to think that I can’t play anymore because of one game,” Mabrey said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Mabrey went 5 of 8 from 3-point range Saturday as Dallas (6-7) connected on a franchise record 17 3-pointers, one shy of the WNBA record set by Washington two years ago. The Wings also got 16 points from Arike Ogunbowale, making her the ninth player in league history to record 50 consecutive double-figure scoring efforts.

Ogunbowale leads the team in scoring at 20.5 points per game and 3.4 assists. But she’s focused more on winning games and improving other facets of her game.

“To be an all-around player, you have to do more,” she said.

Connecticut (8-5) has fallen into its first slump of the year, losing three in a row. That includes Saturday’s 91-81 setback in Chicago, allowing the Sky to sweep consecutive games.

The Sun got a game-high 22 points from Brionna Jones, but it wasn’t enough to overcome another subpar defensive effort. They have allowed at least 81 points in each of the past three games, not optimal since they are playing without Jonquel Jones (21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds), who is absent while playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina in an Olympic qualifier.

Connecticut might get coach Kurt Miller back Tuesday. He missed the past two games while tending to a family emergency in Pennsylvania.

