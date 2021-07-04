Wings, Liberty enter matchup with shot to get over .500

The New York Liberty look to ride the momentum of a sterling comeback into Monday night’s game against the visiting Dallas Wings.

The Liberty trailed by as many as 20 but stormed back from a 51-33 halftime deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 82-79 Saturday afternoon.

“Comeback wins are tough, home or on the road and being down 20 and 18 at halftime, finding a way,” Liberty coach Walt Hopkins said. “It was pretty special. It’s fun to watch.”

Benijah Laney, who scored 19 points against the Mystics, erupted for 26 as New York posted an 88-81 home win over Dallas on May 24. That victory was the fifth in six outings to begin the season for the Liberty (9-9), who then saw their fortunes change with losses in eight of their next 11 contests.

Jazmine Jones had 17 points off the bench on Saturday and former top overall draft pick Sabrina Ionescu added 15 to spoil the homecoming of former WNBA MVP Tina Charles.

“We didn’t start off great and we had to come together in the locker room, figure out what we needed to do and how we needed to come out of this game,” Ionescu said. “And I think we all believed that we could win.”

The Wings (9-9) have been flying high with wins in three of their last four games, including Friday’s 100-91 victory over the Chicago Sky.

Marina Mabrey scored 17 of her career high-tying 28 points in the first half on Friday. She made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range, including a shot from beyond the arc just before halftime.

“I was trying to make my case for the 3-point competition in Vegas,” Mabrey joked, per the Dallas Morning News. “I wanted to give my team that edge going into halftime.”

Mabrey also enjoyed a fast start in the previous meeting with New York by scoring 10 points in the first quarter.

Arike Ogunbowale, who had 18 points on Friday, scored 24 in the previous encounter with the Liberty — albeit on a 6-for-20 performance from the floor.

Ogunbowale averages team-best totals in points (20.2) and assists (3.4) for Dallas.

–Field Level Media