Winless Lynx set to host Breanna Stewart, Storm

The Minnesota Lynx seek their first win of the 2021 season Thursday when they host the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm in Minneapolis.

After its rally in the season-opening loss to Phoenix fell short, Minnesota gave up 86 points in an 11-point loss Tuesday at New York.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said following Tuesday’s game that the team needs to find an identity. Guard Kayla McBride expanded on her coach’s observation.

“The effort should always be there,” McBride said in her postgame press conference. “These first two games, we have spurts where it’s there, and we’re really good and we’re connected, and then there are times we’re not. That’s what we have to figure out.”

The Lynx’s lapses in the first two games came at different junctures: falling behind nine points at halftime of their 77-75 loss May 14 against Phoenix, and giving up a two-point lead at intermission with third and fourth quarters of 19-10 and 24-20 at New York.

Tuesday’s second quarter marked twice in two games that Minnesota was held to 10 points in a period.

Meanwhile, Seattle comes in having split a back-to-back series at home with Las Vegas. The Storm put up 97 points in a 14-point victory in the season opener on May 15, powered by Breanna Stewart’s 28 points and 13 rebounds.

In the 96-80 rematch Tuesday, the 2018 MVP Stewart went for another double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds, but the Storm gave up 53.6 percent shooting from the floor to their own 42.1 percent.

Seattle dug a 31-14 hole in the first quarter and never recovered.

“We needed to get some rebounds. We couldn’t get rebounds,” Stewart said in her postgame press conference. Las Vegas outrebounded Seattle 39-34, but seven of the Aces boards came on offense despite a torrid shooting night.

Las Vegas also shot 6-of-11 on field-goal attempts outside the paint but inside the 3-point arc.

“We tried to keep them out of the paint, and they made jump shots,” Stewart added.

Seattle will again try to force perimeter shooting in Minneapolis. Minnesota comes into Thursday’s matchup shooting just 39 percent from the floor through its first two games and 20.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Lynx offense leans in part on Sylvia Fowles. Fowles has shot better than 60 percent from the floor in three of the previous four seasons, operating on the interior.

