Winnipeg Jets avoid arbitration, sign Pionk to 4-year deal

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)The Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitraton and signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract worth roughly $23.5 million.

The 26-year-old Pionk will earn about $5.8 million per year, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

The Jets acquired the Nebraska native in a 2019 trade with the New York Rangers. Since then, he’s scored nine goals and recorded 68 assists to lead all Jets defensemen in scoring.

A salary arbitration hearing had been set for Friday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51