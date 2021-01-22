Winnipeg puts forwards Laine, Thompson on injured reserve

Sports
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)The Winnipeg Jets placed forwards Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve Friday.

Laine has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Laine had two goals and an assist in the Jets’ season-opening game before being sidelined.

Thompson suffered a lower-body injury Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators. He has been held pointless through four games.

Winnipeg added defenseman Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.

The Jets complete a three-game series against Ottawa on Saturday night in Winnipeg.

