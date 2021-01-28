Wirth twins lead No. 18 Gonzaga women past Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jenn Wirth scored 15 points with seven rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne had 14 points with nine rebounds and No. 18 Gonzaga used a second-quarter blitz to cruise to their 13th straight win, 77-65 over Pacific on Thursday night.

Kayleigh Truong added 10 points and eight assists for the Bulldogs (14-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference), who used a 21-0 run in the second quarter to break the game open and led by 31 midway through the third.

Kaylin Randhawa led the Tigers (5-6, 3-5), who have lost 10-straight to the Zags, with 16 points. Randhawa and Lianna Tillman both scored nine points in the fourth quarter when Pacific hit 11 of 18 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers to make the final score respectable.

The Bulldogs were up 22-20 when Jenn Wirth hit a jumper to ignite a 21-0 run, which featured seven different scorers. After Valerie Higgins ended the nearly six-minute drought with a free throw, the Zags added a buzzer beating layup for a 45-21 lead at the break.

Pacific missed its last seven shots of the half and, with the carryover into the third quarter, went 10:37 between field goals.

Gonzaga, coming off a 58% road game, shot 57% in this one and had a 31-18 rebounding advantage.

Pacific, which lost 79-59 at Gonzaga, made all seven of its 3-pointers in the second half and shot 46% overall from the field.

Gonzaga plays at Saint Mary’s on Saturday and have a makeup game with BYU on Tuesday. Portland is at Pacific on Saturday.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.