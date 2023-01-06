MADISON, Wis. (AP)Wisconsin has announced the hires of Mike Brown as associate head coach/wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line coach and Gino Guidugli as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach.

Brown and Guidugli worked with new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Fickell posted a 57-18 record in six seasons at Cincinnati before Wisconsin hired him in late November.

Wisconsin announced the hiring of the three assistants on Friday. Wisconsin already had announced the hires of offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel on Tuesday.

Brown coached Cincinnati’s wide receivers from 2019-22 and added the title of passing game coordinator this season. Guidugli joined Cincinnati’s staff as running backs coach in 2017, started coaching quarterbacks in 2018 and was named offensive coordinator in 2022.

Bicknell spent the 2022 season as the offensive line coach at North Carolina, where Longo was offensive coordinator. Bicknell and Longo held those same positions at Mississippi from 2017-18.

Bicknell was Louisiana Tech’s head coach from 1999-2006 and posted a 43-52 record.

