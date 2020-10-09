Wisconsin’s Bowman takes leave of absence for family reasons

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Wisconsin freshman guard Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence and returned to his Detroit home to attend to a family matter.

School officials announced Bowman’s move Friday while adding that he is continuing to take classes at Wisconsin virtually and remains part of the men’s basketball team.

”As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said in a statement. ”He is a big part of our Wisconsin basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time.”

