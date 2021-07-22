With Nick Castellanos injured, Reds host Cardinals

The spark that renewed a rivalry between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds is not expected to be available this weekend as the two clubs meet in Cincinnati for another three-game series starting Friday night.

In the season-opening series, Nick Castellanos scored on a wild pitch, just beating the throw from Yadier Molina to pitcher Jake Woodford at home in the Reds’ 9-6 win on April 3. Castellanos flexed his biceps as he stood over Woodford, earning him a surprising two-game suspension from Major League Baseball for “aggressive actions.”

This weekend, Castellanos is expected to still be resting his right wrist, which he announced Thursday has a microfracture after it was drilled by a fastball from Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser last Friday. The Reds’ outfielder confirmed that a CT scan Thursday revealed the diagnosis and that he plans to rest it this weekend.

Castellanos came in to play right field in the top of the 11th inning Monday in a 15-11 loss to the Mets. Then in the bottom of the inning, he just missed hitting a homer to right field.

The Reds have won just once since Castellanos was sidelined from the starting lineup and are 1-5 since the All-Star break.

“We had a lot of momentum coming into the break and obviously we’ve kind of lost a few games as of late,” Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said. “We just have to keep our heads up. It’s a long season. We have this off-day, get back on track, playing the Cardinals, so we can get back on track obviously playing a divisional team.”

The Cardinals are hoping the reunion of the oft-injured Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill with Dylan Carlson will mean a boost in their offensive production. Thursday’s finale vs. the Chicago Cubs was only the 24th time this season the promising trio has started together.

“Let’s (not) kid ourselves. Offensive outfield production is really important, and when we haven’t had it — regardless of who’s out there — it compromises our ability to score consistent runs,” said St. Louis manager Mike Shildt. “When we have it, it makes life a lot easier.”

Cincinnati sends right-hander Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.93 ERA) to the mound in the opener of the series.

Mahle is 3-3 lifetime against St. Louis in 10 starts, with a 4.88 ERA. He has won his last two starts against St. Louis, both this season, and the Reds have won his last four starts against the Cardinals. This season, Mahle is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts covering 12 innings. Most impressively, he has 17 strikeouts and just three walks in those 12 innings.

The Cardinals counter with lefty Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.31). LeBlanc is coming off a start vs. San Francisco last Sunday when he pitched five innings, allowing only one run, a solo homer to Darin Ruf. The Cardinals rallied to a 2-1 win. He matched his season-best with three strikeouts while throwing a season-high 82 pitches.

LeBlanc sports a 2-0 record lifetime against the Reds. His 1.62 career ERA vs. Cincinnati ranks fourth among active players vs. the Reds with 30 or more innings pitched (Jacob deGrom 1.42; Trevor Rosenthal 1.56; Craig Stammen 1.56). He also has held the Reds to a .150 batting average, ranking second only to Milwaukee’s Josh Hader (.130) among active pitchers with 30 or more innings pitched.

This will be LeBlanc’s first appearance against Cincinnati since Sept. 1, 2017, when he was with Pittsburgh and threw a scoreless inning in a 7-3 loss to the Reds.

