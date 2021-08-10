Wizards announce new coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff

WASHINGTON (AP)The Washington Wizards have hired Pat Delany, Joseph Blair, Mike Miller and Zach Guthrie as assistants on new coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s staff.

The team announced the moves Tuesday. Unseld called it an experienced staff with a diverse background in all aspects of coaching. Miller will coach the summer league team.

Delany was as an assistant for the Orlando Magic (2018-2021) and Charlotte Hornets (2014-2018). Blair spent 2020-2021 as an assistant for the Minnesota Timberwolves and was an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers the previous season.

Miller was an assistant with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season and with the New York Knicks in 2019. He became interim head coach for the Knicks in December 2019.

Guthrie was with the Dallas Mavericks last season after spending five seasons as part of the Utah Jazz organization.

The Wizards retained assistant coaches Ryan Richman and Dean Oliver and promoted Alex McLean to assistant coach/director of player development, with Landon Tatum, Mike Williams and Ryan Lumpkin returning to the player development staff. Eric Sebastian returns as director of coaching operations.

