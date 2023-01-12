WASHINGTON (AP)Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities for the Washington Wizards.

The team said Thursday that Beal had his left hamstring strain reevaluated, and his return will depend on his progress. The Wizards host the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Beal was hurt during Washington’s game at Milwaukee on Jan. 3 and he hasn’t played since. Beal has played in only six of the team’s last 18 games.

In 24 games this season, Beal is averaging 22.9 points per game. The Wizards are 10-14 when he’s played and 8-10 without him.

