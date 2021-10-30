Wizards improve to 5-1 after double-OT win over Celtics

WASHINGTON (AP)Bradley Beal scored 36 points, Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards outlasted the Boston Celtics 115-112 in two overtimes Saturday.

Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime for Washington, which improved to 5-1 with its second victory over Boston in three games.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and sank the final Washington basket as the Wizards overcame 36.5% shooting (38 of 104) for their second overtime win of the season.

Jaylen Brown had 34 points for the Celtics, who lost for the second time in three overtime games this season to drop to 2-4.

Jayson Tatum added 27 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, but made just 10 of his 32 shots. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts on a night the Celtics shot just 2 of 26 beyond the arc as a team.

76ERS 122, HAWKS 94

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Tobias Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Joel Embiid added 19 points and Philadelphia routed Atlanta.

Philadelphia carried a 60-36 advantage over the Hawks in the paint while outscoring Atlanta by a 34-14 margin on fast-break points. Six Sixers finished in double figures with Tyrese Maxey (16), Seth Curry (15), Matisse Thybulle (11) and Shake Milton (11) all adding to the scoring party.

Cam Reddish led the Hawks with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. Trae Young and Bogan Bogdanovic each had 13 points, but Young struggled at 5 for 15 from the floor and only got to the foul line four times.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Atlanta beat top-seeded Philadelphia in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The 76ers’ Game 7 defeat was puncuated by by Ben Simmons passing on an open dunk in the final minutes – a flashpoint in the ongoing drama between the All-Star point guard and the organization.

KNICKS 123, PELICANS 117

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – R.J. Barrett made six 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 35 points to lead New York in scoring for a second straight game, and the Knicks beat New Orleans for their fifth victory in six games to start the season.

Evan Fournier hit five from deep and scored 19, and Kemba Walker made four 3s and also scored 19 for the Knicks, who never trailed and led from the time Walker hit from deep 16 seconds after the opening tip.

The Knicks went 19 of 33 (57.6%) from 3-point range as a team, the difference in a game that saw the teams close to even in most other statistical categories. New Orleans, which has opened the season with six losses in seven games, made 11 of 33 (33.3%) from deep.

Jonas Valanciunas led New Orleans with 27 points and 14 rebounds, while Devonte’ Graham finished with 17 points. Brandon Ingram was ruled out before tip-off with a right hip contusion.

PISTONS 110, MAGIC 103

DETROIT (AP) – Jeremi Grant scored 22 points, No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham added seven rebounds in his NBA debut and Detroit beat Orlando for its first win of the season.

Cunningham missed the preseason and the first four games of the regular season with a sprained ankle.

Kelly Olynyk had 18 points for Detroit, while Saddiq Bey and Josh Jackson each scored 13.

Brothers Franz (19 points) and Moritz Wagner (13) combined for 32 points for the Magic (1-6), including seven 3-pointers. Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

RAPTORS 97, PACERS 94

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Toronto beat Indiana.

Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft this year, hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give the Raptors the final margin. The Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis missed a hurried 3-pointer in the final seconds.

The Raptors never led by more than three until the final quarter, then surged to a 92-84 advantage on Fred VanFleet’s three with 1:44 remaining. VanFleet finished with 16 points. OG Anunoby had 15.

Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 15 in his season debut.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports