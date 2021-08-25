WNBA-leading Sun host Sparks in back-to-back games

DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun will seek to strengthen their hold atop the WNBA standings when they play the first of back-to-back home games against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

Bonner amassed 18 points and nine rebounds in a 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. With the win, the Sun (18-6) clinched their fifth consecutive playoff berth and claimed sole possession of first place in the league.

“In big games you’ve got to knock down big shots, and I feel like everybody did that,” Bonner said. “Just one game at a time, and now we’re gonna focus on L.A. … A championship team plays the same way every single game. That’s what (we’re) building to.”

Briann January had 19 points while Jonquel Jones was held to a season-low eight points in the Sun’s sixth straight regular-season win. Connecticut limited Aces star A’Ja Wilson to four points on 1-of-15 shooting, snapping her 53-game double-digit scoring streak.

Los Angeles (10-14) enters the game sitting just outside the playoff picture in ninth place. A 78-68 loss in Washington on Tuesday snapped the Sparks’ season-high four-game winning streak on the heels of the team’s season-worst six-game skid.

Nia Coffey paced L.A. with 15 points and former Sun guard Chiney Ogwumike contributed nine points and eight rebounds off the bench in her second game back from a knee injury that had sidelined her since May 28.

“We have sister chemistry (again),” Sparks guard Brittney Sykes said about Ogwumike’s reunion with sister and teammate Nneka Ogwumike. “You can’t not talk about it. … You have two people that are just connected without even talking.”

Los Angeles plays three of its next five games against Connecticut, visiting the Sun again on Saturday night and hosting Connecticut on Sept. 9. The Sparks were eliminated by the Sun in the second round of the playoffs last September.

