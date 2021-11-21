Wofford beats Georgia Southern 70-52

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)B.J. Mack had 17 points and Ryan Larson posted 19 points as Wofford topped Georgia Southern 70-52 on Sunday.

Max Klesmit had 13 points for Wofford (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Bigelow added six rebounds.

Andrei Savrasov had 10 points for the Eagles (4-1), whose four-game season-opening win streak came to an end.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

