MACON, Ga. (AP)Jackson Paveletzke hit a jump shot in the paint with 0.7 seconds remaining and Wofford beat Mercer 53-52 on Wednesday night.

Paveletzke had 12 points and five rebounds for the Terriers (9-7, 1-2 Southern). Corey Tripp was 5 of 9 shooting o add 11 points. Messiah Jones recorded nine points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 16 points for the Bears (7-9, 0-3). Luis Hurtado added nine points for Mercer as did Shawn Walker.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.