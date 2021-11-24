Wojcik leads Fairfield past Stony Brook 83-78 in OT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Jake Wojcik had 24 points as Fairfield edged past Stony Brook 83-78 in overtime on Wednesday.

Each team missed a shot on its final possession in regulation to force overtime. Taj Benning made 5 of 6 free throws and TJ Long made a 3-pointer as Fairfield outscored Stony Brook 12-7 in the extra period.

Supreme Cook had 16 points and nine rebounds for Fairfield (3-2). Benning finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Long had 11 points.

Anthony Roberts scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Seawolves (1-3). Jahlil Jenkins added 13 points and six rebounds.

