FLORENCE, Italy (AP)J.J. Wolf of the United States rallied to beat local wild card Francesco Maestrelli in the first round of the Firenze Open on Monday as the ATP returned to the Italian city for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The 19-year-old Maestrelli played his first tour-level main draw match and broke Wolf’s serve in the very first game, going on to take the set, but the American recovered to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Wolf will next face fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy in an all-American second round match.

Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain will take on the second-seeded Matteo Berrettini – who is also the home favorite — in the second round after easing past Daniel Elahi Galan 6-2, 6-1.

Fifth-seeded Aslan Karatsev advanced after Tallon Griekspoor retired from their first-round match. Karatsev had led 6-3, 2-1.

Also winners were Altug Celikbilek and Corentin Moutet.

The indoor, hard- court tournament is at the Palazzo Wanny. Florence last hosted a tour-level event in 1994.

