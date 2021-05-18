Wolverhampton-Everton Preview

Carlo Ancelotti admits to being disappointed by Everton’s home form and says he is “not a magician” who can resolve his side’s Goodison Park struggles.

The Toffees’ European hopes were further dented with a shock 1-0 loss against bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday – their ninth home league defeat of the season.

That is the joint-most they have ever lost at home in a league campaign and they still have one match – against Wolves on Wednesday – to play at Goodison this term.

Everton will be buoyed by the return of around 6,500 supporters in midweek and Ancelotti is hoping for a response.

“We only need to do one thing: show a great reaction,” Ancelotti said before being asked about how he will go about resolving his team’s Merseyside woes.

“I’m not a magician, I am only a trainer,” the veteran coach added. “It’s difficult for me to explain this double face of the team.

“It’s true that I won a lot of trophies, but I don’t know how many trophies I won for the quality alone. It was down to spirit, attitude, sacrifice, the concentration and the personality.”

Everton are still in with a shout of qualifying for European football, whereas opponents Wolves are jostling for position in the bottom half on the back of a disappointing campaign.

Wolves lost 2-0 at Tottenham last time out and boss Nuno Espirito Santo accepts a lot more is needed in the remaining games with Everton and Manchester United.

“We have two tough games left of the season and we have to improve,” he said. “We must react and keep on trying things so we can be stronger for the future. That’s the idea.

“We have to grow, so these two games are going to be tough, and we have to compete. This is my main message and idea – let’s compete.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Richarlison

Richarlison is capable of moments of magic but that has been few and far between of late, the forward failing to directly contribute to a goal in any of his last 11 games – each of those being starts.

He spurned a good opportunity in the loss to Sheffield United and touched the ball just 35 times – the third-fewest of any starting player on the pitch. Assuming Ancelotti keeps faith, a big improvement is needed from the Brazilian.

Wolves – Willian Jose

Raul Jimenez is still not ready to return from a head injury sustained six months ago, leaving Nuno’s options somewhat limited in attack as he tries to make his side more dangerous in the final third.

Willian Jose could return to the fold here after being used as a substitute in Wolves’ last two games, but the Real Sociedad loanee has a pretty poor return of one goal in 15 Premier League outings.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 1975-76 campaign, following their 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in January.

– Wolves have won just one of their last nine away league games against Everton (D3 L5), winning 3-1 in February 2019.

– Nuno’s side have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 away games against Everton in all competitions since a 0-0 draw in September 1977.

– Six of the last 15 Premier League goals scored in meetings between Everton and Wolves have been netted in the opening 15 minutes of the game.

– Everton have lost just one of their last 12 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games (W6 D5), with that coming against Manchester City in February. Wolves, meanwhile, have not won any of their last 11 midweek Premier League away games (D4 L7).