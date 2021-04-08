Wolverhampton-Fulham Preview

Scott Parker has acknowledged the magnitude of Friday’s home clash with Wolves as Fulham attempt to increase the pressure on relegation rivals Newcastle United.

Fulham have lost three games in a row since picking up a shock 1-0 win at Liverpool last month and occupy the final relegation spot heading into this weekend’s action.

The West London side are three points behind 17th-placed Newcastle, who also have a game in hand, with time fast running out to drag themselves out of the relegation zone.

But with United not in action until a trip to Burnley on Sunday, Parker knows the importance of picking up a victory against Wolves that would move his side above the Magpies.

“Do I feel if we don’t win that it’s going to be defining? No, not at all. But if you’re asking me if we need to win this game, yeah we do. We need to win it,” Parker said. “We’ve been in this position for a long time in the sense of where we are as a team and what we want to do, so of course it is a game we want to win, but so will be the following week against Arsenal.”

Wolves are themselves in need of a win following a run of five games without one, including back-to-back home losses against Liverpool and West Ham.

Going further back, it is just three wins from 17 league matches and head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has called for a response from his players at Craven Cottage.

“Of course it hurts; it hurts us because we didn’t perform as we wanted to. The people who suffer the most is us,” he said. “We must react ourselves and bounce back from a bad performance, not as individuals but as a squad. We are always concerned when we don’t achieve what we want from our players. This is what we focus on so we can play and compete well (Friday) against Fulham.”

KEY PLAYERS

Fulham – Aleksandar Mitrovic

Mitrovic was recalled to Fulham’s starting line-up against Villa last time out after impressing on international duty with Serbia and marked his return to the side with a goal.

Fulham have scored with just 24 of their 362 shots in the Premier League this term, giving them a league-low conversion rate of 6.6 per cent, but in Mitrovic they have a player in great recent form.

Wolves – Fabio Silva

After scoring as a substitute against West Ham, taking his tally for the season to three goals in 24 league matches, Silva is in line for a recall to the side in place of Willian Jose.

However, Wolves have now lost all three games in which the 18-year-old has scored in the Premier League – no player has a worse 100-per-cent loss record in games they have found the net in the competition’s history.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Fulham have never lost a home Premier League match against Wolves in five previous meetings (W2 D3). Their last home top-flight defeat to Wolves was in August 1967.

– Wolves have won eight of their last 11 league matches against Fulham (D2 L1), with their only defeat in this run a 2-0 loss in the Championship in February 2018.

– After a run of seven straight home league wins in games played on Friday, Fulham lost their last such match 2-1 against Leeds United last month.

– Fulham have lost each of their last three Premier League games, having lost just two of their previous 10 in the competition (W3 D5). The Whites last lost four consecutive Premier League games within a season back at the start of this campaign.

– Wolves have lost three of their last five Premier League games in London (W1 D1), having been unbeaten in their previous 10 in the capital since winning promotion in 2018 (W5 D5).