Wolverhampton-Liverpool Preview

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated the requirement for the Premier League to reintroduce the five substitutes rule, insisting it would not give his Liverpool side an unfair advantage.

December sees every Premier League side go through a hectic schedule of fixtures, with some teams playing twice in the space of 48 hours over the festive period.

With injuries stacking up, Klopp – and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola – have insisted teams should be allowed to make five changes during games, rather than three.

However, Premier League shareholders did not vote on the matter in a meeting on Thursday.

“That it didn’t happen since then is obviously a sign that some shareholders see it differently to their managers,” Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s clash with Wolves. “That’s not really a good sign as it shows that these people really ignore the player welfare. The coaches don’t do that but these people do it. If we don’t have a chance to vote for it then we have to accept it for the moment, but because it’s about player welfare – mental health and player welfare, it’s a whole package – we will not stop fighting for it because it’s just the right thing to do.

“The problem stays, it is not about Liverpool. Not to get an advantage, but to deal with the problem of the COVID situation in the best possible way. It would not be an advantage, I cannot say it often enough.”

Wolves be without star forward Raul Jimenez on Sunday, after the striker suffered a fractured skull in the win over Arsenal last time out.

He is expected to make a full recovery, but Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged it has been a tough week.

“Everything goes through your mind. You see someone you really love and appreciate in a tough situation,” he said. “You are sad, you are worried. We all love Raul. As days go by, everyone is going back to normal.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Diogo Jota

Jota scored 16 goals in 67 Premier League appearances for Wolves – he could become just the second player to score both for and against Wolves in the Premier League, after Stephen Hunt.

Wolves – Daniel Podence

In Jimenez’s absence, Podence netted a brilliant winner against Arsenal and, along with Pedro Neto, the pacy forward will be tasked with leading Wolves’ line at Anfield.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Wolves’ only Premier League victory against Liverpool was back in December 2010, with Stephen Ward netting the only goal in a 1-0 win at Anfield.

• Wolves won 2-0 at reigning champions Manchester City last season – they could become just the third team to win away against the reigning Premier League champions in consecutive campaigns, after Liverpool (2000-01/2001-02) and Tottenham Hotspur (2016-17/2017-18).

• Liverpool are currently enjoying the second longest unbeaten home run in English top-flight history – 64 games. The Reds have won 53 of these (D11), scored 169 goals (2.6/game) and conceded 42 (0.7/game).

• Jota has scored in each of his first four Premier League home games for Liverpool – only three players have ever scored in each of their first five at home for a specific club in the Premier League; Alan Shearer at Newcastle United (first 15), Les Ferdinand at Newcastle United (six) and Jermain Defoe at Portsmouth (five).

• Pedro Neto has scored three goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Wolves this season, as many as he scored in 29 games in the competition last term. His three goals have been worth five points for his side so far.