Wolverhampton-Manchester City Preview

Manchester City will have to be “so clever” to beat Wolves on Tuesday, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

City are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League and have won their past 20 games in all competition, a record among English top-flight clubs.

But they have often found life tough against Wolves, who are one of only three teams to have done the double over a Guardiola side, achieving the feat last season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are down in 12th, enduring a slightly trickier campaign, but they have not lost in the league since January.

And Guardiola expects another testing affair, saying: “The history against them dictates, shows us how tough it is.

“We know it perfectly, exactly the type of game we have to play to be so intense but at the same time calm.

“They play with your ambition and patience to punish you. You have to be so clever the way you have to play.

“In the last years it was so tough because of the quality and the structure they have and this year will be no exception.”

Nuno’s assessment of the fixture was similarly respectful.

“Their run is because of hard work, quality, dedication, but mainly and more than anything, talent,” he said. “The talent of the players that they have, it’s fantastic.

“It requires a lot of discipline, balance, it requires cover, focus, determination to reducing distances, but Man City will create a lot of questions and a lot of problems to us which we have to find ourselves solutions and give answers to it.

“First and foremost, we must prepare ourselves for a very difficult challenge, because it’s going to be very tough.

“We’re going to face Man City, a fantastic team, talented squad, always good ideas in their approach of the game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City – Ruben Dias

City have won 13 of their 14 Premier League games in which both John Stones and Dias have started this season, drawing the other. They have conceded just three goals in the process and, in their previous match against West Ham, both centre-backs scored – including a first Premier League goal for the outstanding Dias.

Wolves – Pedro Neto

An assist for Ruben Neves’ header against Newcastle United took Neto to 10 goal involvements this season (five goals, five assists), the most of any Wolves player. He is the only Wolves player ever to have been involved in at least 10 goals across a single Premier League campaign before turning 21.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– City are looking to secure their third Premier League double over Wolves (also in 2009-10 and 2011-12), following their 3-1 win at Molineux in September.

– Wolves won this exact fixture 2-0 last season. They have not won back-to-back top-flight away games against City since a run of five between 1956 and 1960.

– Wolves have lost 10 of their past 11 top-flight away games against the side starting the day top of the table, with the exception in that run being a 1-0 victory against Liverpool in January 1984.

– City are unbeaten in 27 games in all competitions (W24 D3), just one short of their club record run of 28 between April and December 2017.

– City have not trailed for a single minute in any of their past 18 Premier League games. If they continue that run here, they will equal Arsenal’s record of 19 consecutive Premier League games without falling behind, set between December 1998 and May 1999.