Wolverhampton-Southampton Preview

Nuno Espirito Santo has called on his Wolves players to hit back and exact some revenge against Southampton as the sides prepare to face off for the second time in three days.

Second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton a 2-0 win in Thursday’s FA Cup last-16 tie at Molineux.

Nuno surprisingly made six changes to his starting line-up, whereas Ralph Hasenhuttl named a full-strength side, but the Portuguese has no regrets as the league takes priority.

“It was about the schedule, the game, what we have in front of us, solutions for the team and trying to find other options,” he said.

“Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t, and today it didn’t. There are many things we have to decide.

“Everyone needs to do more, when tough moments come we need the best from everyone.

“It is disappointing, but we have to bounce back and react. The FA Cup is finished, we have to focus on the Premier League, so we can produce better performances.”

Wolves have struggled for consistency all season and have won just one of their last 10 league games, leaving them the same distance between the bottom three and top six in terms of points.

Southampton have lost five on the spin in the top flight, meanwhile, including a record-equalling 9-0 loss to Manchester United, but Hasenhuttl hopes the win at Wolves can prove a turning point – though the FA Cup will now take priority.

“We have not had such as easy time of things in the last few weeks with tough games, so it was important to win against Wolves,” he said.

“I think I saw a team that, although it was not always perfect, were very convinced about what they were doing.

“We are still in the cup – it’s fantastic for us. This season we are in a better position in the table in the Premier League so can focus on this cup.

“We picked the best team available on Thursday and we want to go for the FA Cup.”

KEY PLAYERS

Southampton – Takumi Minamino

The Liverpool loanee scored just 30 minutes into his Premier League debut for Southampton in last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Newcastle United, having netted just once in 531 minutes for his parent club.

Minamino is now looking to become the first Southampton player to score in his first two games in the competition since Manolo Gabbiadini in February 2017.

Wolves – Willian Jose

The January signing came off the bench in the cup tie against Southampton and failed to find the net, stretching his scoreless streak since joining in January to five matches.Wolves, who have struggled ever since Raul Jimenez was ruled out with a long-term head injury in December, need the Real Sociedad loanee to step up and fill the void up top.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Southampton have won just one of their last nine league matches against Wolves (D4 L4), winning 3-1 at St Mary’s in April 2019.

– Wolves are looking to record consecutive away league wins against Southampton for the first time since winning three in a row between 1969-70 and 1971-72.

– The Saints have dropped seven points from winning positions in their last three Premier League games against Wolves (D2 L1) – since the start of last season, no side has dropped more points against an opponent in the top flight.

– Southampton have lost their last five Premier League games, which is as many as they had in their previous 26 (W13 D8). They have never lost six consecutive league games in their history.

– Wolves have not opened the scoring in any of their last 13 Premier League games (W2 D4 L7). Only three clubs have ever had a longer run of Premier League games without netting the first goal – Manchester City in 1995 (16), Coventry City in 1996 (14) and West Ham in 1997 (14).