Antonio Conte believes Wolves perfectly epitomise just why the Premier League is such a tough division as the two sides prepare to face off.

Wolves suffered a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in midweek, but they have still collected 13 points from the last 18 on offer to remain in contention for a European spot.

Bruno Lage’s men are just two points behind Spurs, albeit having played a game more, and Conte is a fan of Sunday’s visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Wolverhampton is the reality of the Premier League – a really good team, players and manager,” Conte said.

“I think (Lage) is doing a fantastic job with Wolverhampton. When you study his team, you understand that behind this team there is a lot of good work.

“We know the game that we’re facing will be very tough for us, but we know very well that we lost the previous match and we need to play a really good game.”

After going down 3-2 to Southampton on Wednesday, Tottenham have now lost back-to-back Premier League matches, having previously gone nine without defeat under Conte.

Spurs have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, following up a win with a loss across their last eight games in all competitions.

“Every manager talks about (needing consistency),” Wolves boss Lage said. “I didn’t watch Tottenham’s last game but it’s very hard to play them, every time a challenge.

“Conte has come in and has been working for around one or two months. Maybe he didn’t have the time he wants and the time he desires to put the team to play in his own way.

“It’s going to be another good challenge. Conte was a top professional as a player and is one of the best managers now in the world.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Son made his return to action last week after a month out and scored against Southampton in his second game back. The South Korea international has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League games, scoring five and assisting two.

Wolves – Joao Moutinho

Wolves midfielder Moutinho has been on target in each of his last two away appearances in the Premier League, matching his tally from across his previous 66 such matches. At 35 years and 158 days, he could become the oldest player to score in three straight away games in the competition since 37-year-old Les Ferdinand for Leicester City in 2004.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Following their 1-0 win at Molineux earlier in the season, Tottenham are looking to secure their first league double over Wolves since the 2003-04 campaign.

– Wolves have won two of their last three away league games against Spurs (L1), as many as they had in their previous 15 visits (D5 L8). However, they did lose this exact fixture 2-0 last season.

– Eight of the 15 Premier League meetings between Tottenham and Wolves have been won by the away side (53 per cent). Of all fixtures to have been played at least 15 times in the competition, only Leicester v Manchester City has been won by the visitors more often (55 per cent – 12/22).

– Following three consecutive away Premier League victories, Wolves are looking to win four in a row on the road in the top flight for the first time since April 1980 under John Barnwell, a run of five.

– Having gone unbeaten in their first nine Premier League games under Conte, Tottenham have now lost their last two. The Italian has not lost three consecutive league games since November 2009 while at Atalanta.