Wolverhampton-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Harry Kane will sacrifice individual honours over helping Tottenham to end their Premier League season on a high with victories in their three remaining matches, according to caretaker boss Ryan Mason.

The England captain has failed to score in back-to-back Premier League games and has been joined at the top of the scoring charts by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who took his goals tally to 21 with a strike against Manchester United on Thursday.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Kane’s Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min are next on the list with 18 and 17 goals respectively, followed by Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (16).

Spurs face Wolves, Aston Villa and Leicester City in their final three league games and Mason insists the team will come first for Kane, who previously finished top scorer in the English top flight in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

“I know Harry, he’s one of my best friends,” Mason said.

“I’m sure he’ll want to win, but he won’t sacrifice that for the team. If he can help us win games and also win the golden boot, then happy days. But he won’t compromise the team for the individual awards.”

While Spurs battle for a European place, Wolves are planted firmly in mid-table after a season derailed by inconsistent form and injuries to key players.

“I’m very proud of the way we have managed our own problems and found solutions,” Nuno Espirito Santo said.

“Every day has been a challenge to work as a unit. It’s not easy but, on that aspect, I believe the relationship and bond the squad has is unique. This is a big strength. We have this ability.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in four goals in three Premier League appearances under interim boss Mason (three goals, one assist), scoring in each of his last three matches. He has only netted in four consecutive Premier League appearances once previously, doing so in April 2017.

Wolves – Adama Traore

Wolves winger Adama Traore has been involved in four goals in his last six Premier League appearances (two goals, two assists) following a run in which he didn’t score or assist in 35 consecutive games. All seven of his Premier League goals have been scored in the second half, the most of any player to never score in the first half of a match.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Under Nuno, 87 of Wolves’ 133 Premier League goals have been scored in the second half (65.4 per cent) – this is the highest percentage of goals scored in the second half for any manager to have seen 100+ goals scored in their favour in Premier League history.

– Since they returned to the Premier League in 2018-19, only Manchester United have won more points from losing positions than Wolves (51), coming from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion in their last match.

– Wolves have won three of their last five Premier League matches (D1 L1), as many as they managed in their previous 17 such games (W3 D6 L8).

– Spurs have lost three of their six home Premier League games against Wolves (50 per cent), only losing a higher percentage of home games against Nottingham Forest in the competition (60 per cent).

– Spurs have lost 11 Premier League matches this season, as many as they lost in 2019-20. Five of those defeats have been by two or more goals, their most in a season since 2014-15 (also five).