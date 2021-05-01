Wolverhampton-West Brom Preview

Sam Allardyce has targeted victory at home to Wolves to keep West Brom’s slim survival hopes alive for a little while longer.

The Baggies are in the last chance saloon after being pegged back late on by Aston Villa in last week’s 2-2 draw, leaving them second bottom of the division with five games to play.

Defeat at home to another Midlands rival in Wolves would not officially relegate West Brom, but they could be 12 points adrift if other results go against them.

Albion have scored 10 goals in their last four games and Allardyce, who has never been relegated from the top flight, knows the importance of his side taking their chances on Monday.

“We have to win. Simple,” he said. “This is not gung-ho, we’re not going to do the things we haven’t been doing in training regularly.

“It’s about doing the right things in and out of possession. It’s all about how well you out those basics.

“Then at the top end we need Mbaye (Diagne), Matheus (Pereira) and Callum (Robinson) to be deadly, be it with the final pass or cross or finish.

“That’ll make a huge difference if we’re clinical in front of goal. That will give us the opportunity to win.”

Wolves suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at home to Burnley last time out and are winless in their last nine away league games against West Brom in a run stretching back to 1996.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who has been linked with the Tottenham job, is seeking a swift response from his under-performing players at The Hawthorns.

“When you play so badly you have to reflect and analyse and know changes must be made, especially the way we play,” he said.

“We have to be more focused and not make so many mistakes because it was terrible. The next game gives you the chance to improve. It means a lot to us and our fans. We are going to compete.

“It’s a derby, a different game. West Brom have a good squad and manager and will ask a lot of questions of us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Brom – Matheus Pereira

Even if West Brom fail to pull off a great escape over the remaining weeks of the season, it seems highly likely that Pereira will remain in the Premier League next season. The Brazilian midfielder has been involved in six goals in his last four league games and scored twice in Albion’s 3-2 win against Wolves in the reverse fixtures.

Wolves – Willian Jose

Nuno’s men have scored more than once on just one occasion in their last nine matches, with their forward players failing to truly click. Willian Jose got off the mark with his first goal for the club two weeks ago and the Real Sociedad loanee will be eager to push on in the remainder of the campaign.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Brom have won their last three league games against Wolves, last winning more consecutively against their Midlands rivals between 1929-1932 (six).

– The Baggies have won two of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 19 at The Hawthorns in the top flight.

– In their first five Premier League home games under Allardyce, West Brom conceded 19 goals at an average of 3.8 per game. Since then, they have conceded just twice in their subsequent five home league games (0.4 per game), and are looking to keep three consecutive home clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since March 2015.

– Wolves remain the only team not to lose when scoring the first goal in Premier League games this season (W8 D1). However, only West Brom and relegated Sheffield United (both eight) have opened the scoring in fewer games than Wolves (nine).

– Nuno’s side are looking to keep three consecutive away clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since March 1960. However, only Sheffield United (seven) have scored fewer away goals than Wolves (14) in the Premier League this season.