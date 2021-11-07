San Jose’s Wondolowski scores final goal in 1-1 tie, retires

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st and final career goal on Sunday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes tie 1-1 with FC Dallas.

The all-time MLS goals leader retired after the game, finishing a 17-season career. Wondolowski, 38, put away a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot off a low cross played by Marcos Lopez to give San Jose (10-13-10) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. He scored five goals in his final season.

Neither team is playoff-bound.

San Jose had 59.6% possession and outshot Dallas (7-15-11) 26-7.

Jader Obrian, a 26-year-old Colombian in his first MLS season, scored his ninth goal to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Jesus Ferreira played a clearance of a San Jose corner kick and Obrian outraced Earthquakes defenders to ball before beating goalkeeper Daniel Vega, who came off his line, with a roller inside the post.

Jimmy Maurer had six saves for Dallas.

