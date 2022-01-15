Wood, Austin each score 22; Portland beats Pepperdine 82-63

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 22 points apiece to help Portland beat Pepperdine 82-63 on Saturday.

Chika Nduka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (10-7, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Jan Zidek had 17 points and Maxwell Lewis scored 16 for Pepperdine (6-13, 0-4). Mike Mitchell Jr. finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51