Woodrich sparks Cleveland State past Wright State 85-75

CLEVELAND (AP)Jayson Woodrich came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Cleveland State to an 85-75 victory over Wright State in Horizon League play on Saturday.

Woodrich hit 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Vikings (6-2, 2-0), who notched their sixth straight win. D’Moi Hodge had 14 points, while Tre Gomillion scored 13. Broc Finstuen contributed 11 points and six rebounds. Torrey Patton had a career-high 10 assists to go with eight rebounds.

Trey Calvin scored a career-high 28 points for the Raiders (2-6, 1-1). Grant Basile added 23 points and 15 rebounds.

