GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Kam Woods scored 19 points as N.C. A&T beat Saint Andrews (NC) 109-57 on Tuesday night.

Woods added eight assists and three steals for the Aggies (2-4). Marcus Watson scored 17 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Love Bettis finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Ameil Malone finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights (0-1). Brodie Clark added 10 points for Saint Andrews (NC). In addition, Garrett McRae finished with 10 points and four assists.

