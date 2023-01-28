LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Vonterius Woolbright’s 19 points helped Western Carolina defeat VMI 71-65 on Saturday.

Woolbright had seven rebounds and 11 assists for the Catamounts (12-11, 5-5 Southern Conference). Tyzhaun Claude scored 18 points and added 13 rebounds. DJ Campbell recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Keydets (5-18, 0-10) were led by Tyler Houser, who recorded 23 points. Tony Felder added 11 points for VMI. In addition, Sean Conway finished with nine points. The Keydets extended their losing streak to 12 straight.

Western Carolina went into halftime ahead of VMI 32-26. Woolbright scored 11 points in the half. Western Carolina pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-51 with 6:15 left in the half. Claude scored 10 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.