World champion cyclist Alaphilippe to skip Tokyo Olympics

PARIS (AP)World champion cyclist Julian Alaphilippe has decided to skip the Tokyo Olympics, where he was expected to be a medal contender in the road race.

The French rider said Friday it was a personal choice reached in agreement with the national team.

Alaphilippe is due to become a father for the first time before the Olympics open on July 23, one day before the road race.

He was fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and will be only 32 years old at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alaphilippe has been in good form in the one-day classic races this year, winning his third La Fleche Wallonne title and placing second at Liege-Bastogne-Liege. He’s expected to return to Belgium to defend his world title in September.

