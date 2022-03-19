MERIBEL, France (AP)Marco Odermatt finished his standout World Cup ski season on top yet again Saturday.

The new World Cup overall champion retained his first-run lead in a giant slalom to win in his favored discipline at the World Cup Finals meeting at Meribel.

Odermatt’s near-flawless season in giant slalom now counts five wins and three other podium finishes in eight races, plus the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics last month.

The 24-year-old Swiss star ended 0.49 seconds ahead of Lucas Braathen in the sunshine and softening snow that made it tough for the late starters to find speed. Loic Meillard was third, 0.63 back.

Odermatt had long ago secured the season-long giant slalom title and was awarded the crystal trophy after his 11th career World Cup win.

”To have those emotions right up to the finish line and now holding this globe is unbelievable,” he said.

Odermatt will be presented with the giant crystal globe as overall champion on Sunday after the season-ending slalom, which he does not race.

His points total of 1,639 is more than 450 ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the 2020 champion.

