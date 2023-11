PHOENIX, Arizona (KETK) — In Game 4 of the World Series, the Rangers beat the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

The final score for Game 4: Texas Rangers 11 – Arizona Diamondbacks 7

The Texas Rangers are one win away from their first World Series title in franchise history.

Game 5 will be available exclusively on FOX51 on Wednesday at 7:03 p.m.