TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Veteran receiver Cole Beasley retired Wednesday after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beasley, who played most of an 11-season NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, was signed to the Bucs practice squad to fill a need at receiver while Mike Evans was a serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries.

Tampa Bay elevated the 33-year-old Beasley to the active roster each of the past two games. He had three receptions for 12 yards in his Bucs debut against the Green Bay Packers, then had one catch for 5 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.

Beasley played seven seasons with the Cowboys before spending the past three with the Buffalo Bills, who released him last winter. He has 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL