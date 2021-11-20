Wright leads CS Northridge over Dixie State 79-73

LOS ANGELES (AP)Atin Wright posted 18 points as Cal State Northridge beat Dixie State 79-73 on Saturday.

Onyi Eyisi had 13 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Northridge (1-3). Brendan Harrick added 12 points. Elijah Hardy had 10 points and seven assists.

Cameron Gooden had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (1-3). Hunter Schofield added 14 points. Jacob Nicolds had 13 points.

