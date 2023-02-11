AMES, Iowa (AP)John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State 64-56 Saturday night, the Cyclones’ fourth loss in five games.

Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) in their fifth straight win.

”Credit to these kids for sticking with the defensive game plan,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. ”And then we did the job in the second half rebounding, to limit their second-shot opportunities.”

Aljaz Kunc scored 13 for Iowa State (16-8, 7-5), which shot 35% from the floor and went 9 for 19 at the free throw line.

”That’s not how we normally play,” said Cyclone guard Tamin Lipsey, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds. ”We like to be the aggressors. They did a good job of doing that.”

The Cyclones led 32-26 at the break and were ahead 35-28 early in the second half before Oklahoma State caught up.

Wright’s jumper put the Cowboys ahead for good at 52-50. Caleb Asberry followed with a 3 to boost the lead with 4:38 remaining.

”Our problems started far sooner than down the stretch,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. ”Felt like today our mental toughness wasn’t very good.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State needed a win to stay within a game of Big 12 leader Texas, but instead remained in a funk.

The Cowboys have bounced back after starting 1-4 in conference play.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts No. 9 Kansas on Tuesday.

Iowa State hosts No. 17 Texas Christian on Wednesday.

