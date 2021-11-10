Wright, Pippen, Mann lead Vanderbilt past Alabama State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jordan Wright scored 16 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jamaine Mann each added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat Alabama State 91-72 on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt built a 16-3 lead, capped by eight straight points from Myles Stute, and led 42-27 at the break. Wright converted a three-point play as Vanderbilt started the second half on an 11-2 run to extend its lead to 24 points.

Alabama State answered with a 9-0 run until Pippen’s four-point play. Mann scored eight straight Vanderbilt points during a 16-3 run to make it 73-46 with 9:36 remaining.

Mann was 7 of 9 from the line as Vanderbilt attempted 33 free throws, making 25, compared to 17 attempts for Alabama State.

Stute scored 13 points for Vanderbilt (1-0), which hosts Texas State on Sunday. Pippen had four steals and the Commodores forced 24 turnovers.

Trace Young, who scored a career-high 23 points for Alabama State (0-2) in a five-point loss to Western Kentucky, scored 10 of his team-high 11 points in the first half. Jordan O’Neal, Juan Reyna and Jayme Mitchell each scored 10. Alabama State plays at Missouri State on Saturday, followed by games at Iowa State and Iowa next week.

The game featured two of the 25 NCAA head coaches who have NBA experience in Mo Williams (Alabama State) and Jerry Stackhouse (Vanderbilt).

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25