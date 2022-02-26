EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Shamar Wright had a career-high 21 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville beat Morehead State 77-70 on Saturday.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 15 points for the Cougars (11-20, 5-13 Ohio Valley Conference). Cam Williams and Courtney Carter had 14 points each and Carter added six assists.

Jaylon Hall had 14 points for the Eagles (21-10, 13-5). Skyelar Potter added 13 points and Johni Broome scored 13 with 11 rebounds.

The Cougars evened the season series against the Eagles. Morehead State defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 77-74 on Jan. 22.

