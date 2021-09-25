Wyoming survives late UConn TD, edges Huskies 24-22

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Titus Swen scored on a late two-yard run and Wyoming survived a drama-packed final 3:34 to eke out a 24-22 win over UConn, capping a nearly 2,000-mile road trip on Saturday to remain undefeated.

The Cowboys (4-0) had trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying into a 24-16 lead with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns from Xazavian Valladay and Swen.

But UConn (0-5) wasn’t done, driving 64 yards in 15 plays over the final 3:30 before Nate Carter scored from the 2 with four seconds left. The TD came one play after a pass interference call on Wyoming gave UConn a fresh set of downs at the 2.

UConn’s two-point conversion pass by Tyler Phommachanh failed and Wyoming fell on top of the ensuing onside kick to end the game with Sean Chambers taking a knee.

Chambers threw for 149 yards and a touchdown, but was also intercepted twice. Valladay carried 22 times for 101 yards, Swen gained 84.

Phommachanh was 19-of-40 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Carter carried 10 times for 65 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51