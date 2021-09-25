Wyoming survives late UConn TD, edges Huskies 24-22

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Titus Swen scored on a late two-yard run and Wyoming survived a drama-packed final 3:34 to eke out a 24-22 win over UConn, capping a nearly 2,000-mile road trip on Saturday to remain undefeated.

The Cowboys (4-0) had trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying into a 24-16 lead with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns from Xazavian Valladay and Swen.

But UConn (0-5) wasn’t done, driving 64 yards in 15 plays over the final 3:30 before Nate Carter scored from the 2 with four seconds left. The TD came one play after a pass interference call on Wyoming gave UConn a fresh set of downs at the 2.

UConn’s two-point conversion pass by Tyler Phommachanh failed and Wyoming fell on top of the ensuing onside kick to end the game with Sean Chambers taking a knee.

Chambers threw for 149 yards and a touchdown, but was also intercepted twice. Valladay carried 22 times for 101 yards, Swen gained 84.

Phommachanh was 19-of-40 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Carter carried 10 times for 65 yards.

